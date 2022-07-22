LOCA awarded FOA grant for youth, senior art programs

LOCA Arts Education recently received a major grant from the Festival of Arts’ FoA Foundation. The grant funds several free and affordable programs in Laguna Beach and beyond for fall 2022 and spring 2023.

The programs include LOCA’s new Art Adventures, conducted in collaboration with the Crystal Cove State Park’s Junior Ranger Program. Hands-on art workshops, provided to students of all ages both online and in-person, will augment the park’s mission to educate the public about marine protected areas and coastal resources. The grant also allows LOCA to continue teaching young children at the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club, including its award-winning Even Start and Kinder Buddy classes, and after-school workshops at TLC Bluebird Park.

LOCA’s Senior Art Escapes will continue serving older populations at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center. Classes will expand to include multiple, progressive sessions that build on technical skills and add depth to learning.

“We thank the FoA Foundation for enabling us to continue educating our entire community,” LOCA President Carla Meberg said in a statement.

