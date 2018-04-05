Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LOCA Invites All to Birthday Bash

Posted On 05 Apr 2018
LOCA members Sherry Bullard, left, and Carla Meberg plan the group’s birthday bash.

LOCA Arts Education invites the public to its 25thanniversary birthday bash fundraising party from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, at Kitchen in the Canyon, 859 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Founders Bill Darnell, Linda Dietrich, John Eagle, Anne England, Nan Jacobsen, Julita Jones, Chris Krach-Bastien, Jacquie Moffett, Sian Poeschl, and Peter Tiner will be honored.

Betty Haight and Mada Leach, members of LOCA’s new emeritus board, will award a $1,000 cash prize to a local artist who has demonstrated exemplary talent and professionalism in the community, a statement says.

Miniature golf, a cake walk, savory foods and wine plus live music by South Laguna Garden Band await guests. A silent auction will feature works by John Barber, Donna Ballard, Reem Khalil, Carolyn Machado, Mariana Nelson, Gretchen Shannon, and more.

Buy tickets at LOCAarts.org or call 949 363-4700.

