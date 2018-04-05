LOCA Invites All to Birthday Bash

LOCA Arts Education invites the public to its 25thanniversary birthday bash fundraising party from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, at Kitchen in the Canyon, 859 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Founders Bill Darnell, Linda Dietrich, John Eagle, Anne England, Nan Jacobsen, Julita Jones, Chris Krach-Bastien, Jacquie Moffett, Sian Poeschl, and Peter Tiner will be honored.

Betty Haight and Mada Leach, members of LOCA’s new emeritus board, will award a $1,000 cash prize to a local artist who has demonstrated exemplary talent and professionalism in the community, a statement says.

Miniature golf, a cake walk, savory foods and wine plus live music by South Laguna Garden Band await guests. A silent auction will feature works by John Barber, Donna Ballard, Reem Khalil, Carolyn Machado, Mariana Nelson, Gretchen Shannon, and more.

Buy tickets at LOCAarts.org or call 949 363-4700.