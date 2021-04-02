LOCA, Laguna Plein Air Artists to host virtual classes

LOCA Arts Education and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) will co-present virtual paint together classes where artists will demonstrate their drawing and painting techniques in a step-by-step process.

Demonstrations will take place both in-studio and, weather permitting, at iconic Southern California locations.

Subjects include Laguna Nocturne night scene with Wendy Wirth on April 3, Treasure Island Beauty with Debra Huse on April 6, Iconic Crystal Cove with Mark Fehlman on April 8, Coastal Vistas with Michael Obermeyer on April 13, and Atmospheric Landscapes with Daniel Marshall on April 23.

Those who register will get a supply list in advance, enjoy the live-stream event, and receive a recording for future reference. Advanced registration is required. The cost is $40 per class for general admission and $20 for LOCA members. For more details, visit the calendar pages at locaarts.org or call 949-363-4700.