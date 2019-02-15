Local Artist’s Memory Honored with Sculpture Studio Dedication

Share this:

By Craig Lockwood, Special to the Independent

During a gala event, Friday, Feb. 1, at Laguna’s College of Art and Design, college president Jonathan Burke recalled Laguna Beach artist and ceramist, Jane Callender, a valued contributor to the young college’s early origins.

“Jane’s art reached that high artistic level that will forever speak to all of us who love dogs and nature,” Burke said. “Jane’s commitment to capturing the realism and specific aspects of any subject she sculpted fits perfectly with the goals of Laguna College of Art and Design’s sculpture program through the application of representational skills as a way of communicating beauty and meaning.”

Displaying one of Callender’s large ceramic dogs, a French Briard, Burke named LCAD’s sculpture classroom the Jane Callender Sculpture Studio. Callender, a leading talent in the California Art Pottery movement in the 1940s and ‘50s, died in 1973. Her collected original work was recently bequeathed to the College by her granddaughter, Allison Lockwood Hansen, of Chico.

According to ceramic authority Jack Chipman’s “Collector’s Encyclopedia of California Pottery” and “California Pottery Scrapbook: Identification and Value Guide,” Callender’s work holds an enduring position at the highest artistic levels of California’s once-vibrant ceramic industry.

Showing early artistic talent, Callender excelled in both drawing and music at Kimberly Hall, a private girl’s school in Upper Montclair, New Jersey. After studying at the National Academy in New York City, Newark School of Art and Design, and New York’s Trap Hagen School of Design, her education continued at the Sorbonne in Paris.

Returning briefly to California in 1924, she was hired as an illustrator for New York’s Vogue Magazine. In 1926, she met and married Bruce Lockwood, a journalist and overseas wire-service correspondent.The couple settled in Paris and were part of a wide circle of “Lost Generation” artists and writers that included Gertrude Stein, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Modigliani and Salvador Dali.

For over a decade, Callender and her husband traveled extensively, as his work took him throughout Europe, before returning to Southern California in 1936, where he began working in Hollywood as a screenwriter. Callender’s family had owned property in Laguna Beach from the 1920s, and much of her design work was done here.

Seven days after Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor and the outbreak of World War II, Callender’s husband was killed. With a child to raise and the United States at war, she was beseeched to sculpt the favorite pet dogs of numerous Hollywood celebrities. Due to wartime rationing of nearly everything but clay, the demand for gift items evolved into her retail line: “Jane Callender Ceramics.”

Callender developed a novel technique to pressure extrude clay to create ceramic hair. Modeling from prize-winning Westminster and American Kennel Club dog show champions, her innovative glazing techniques carefully reflected coat color and texture in a way that had never been duplicated before.