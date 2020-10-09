Local BSA Scouts Join A Day of Service

Share this:

As part of Scouts BSA’s Annual Day of Service, Laguna Beach Troop 35 mobilized 15 scouts and adult leaders on Saturday for community service projects.

Nico Bammer, the troop’s senior patrol leader, organized a two-hour clean-up of Main Beach and Downtown Laguna. He also asked the scouts to bring canned and non-perishable food to donate to the Laguna Food Pantry.

For a second year, the Leeds family participated in the Day of Service by coordinating a Neighborhood Food Drive to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry. The Pantry has served a record number of shoppers this year because of the economic fallout from COVID-19.

The Leeds wrote a post in Nextdoor to advertise and many neighbors came by at all hours to drop off dried goods, canned food, and other non-perishables to a laundry basket in their driveway. The basket was filled numerous times.

“This process was very easy and it would be great if more families did the same to help struggling families in this unprecedented time,” said Kimberly Leeds, a committee member for Troop 35.

In addition, scouts Elliott Leeds, Will and Anneka Neukomm walked the Laguna Audubon neighborhood knocking on neighbor doors. Ultimately, they filled the back of an SUV with almost 20 full bags of groceries.

