Local club home to national champions

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club members Charlie Herbert and Giulia Gallo are the newly crowned 2024 Bowls USA National Champions.

Herbert is the 2024 USA National Men’s Singles Champion, once again for Herbert as it is his sixth straight consecutive year for holding this distinguished title, a major feat in any sport.

Gallo is the 2024 USA National Women’s Singles Champion. Both bowlers competed for their titles in Milwaukee, Wisc., at the Bowls USA National Championships, Sept. 7 through 13, and were a part of the Southwest Division Bowls team from southern California.

The team also included three other star bowlers from Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club, they were Tom Richeson and Chris Dodd in the men’s pairs, who finished in third place, and Manya Urane in the women’s pairs finishing in sixth place.

On Oct. 3, fellow club members gathered at the lawn bowling club house on Cliff Drive to celebrate Herbert and Gallo’s successes, both personally, and for the club.

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club is a members-only club and accepts membership from adults, 18 years and up, and introduces lawn bowling, and the first lesson free, with two additional lessons following joining. Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club is the largest lawn bowling club, by membership, in North America and will be the host club to next year’s USA Bowls National Lawn Bowling Championships in October 2025. Find out more about the club at lagunabeachlawnbowlingclub.com.