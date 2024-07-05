Local Democrats gather for debate watch party and disco

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
34

Diane Valentino (left) one of the Club’s longest-running members, dined on tacos with Debbie Neev (center) and Maggie Owens (left) at the Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s Disco and Debate Watch Party last Thursday. Photo/Barbara McMurray

More than 80 guests attended the Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s Disco and Debate Watch Party last Thursday.

The event drew a New York Times photographer, whose image capturing one attendee’s reaction was featured in the next morning’s issue.

A spokesperson for the club said the party garnered a range of opinions among local Democrats, but it united them in the conviction that the Nov. 5 election is critical to the nation’s future. 

“It’s all hands on deck to protect democracy and personal freedoms, so anyone who wants to help can contact us at [email protected] to get a volunteer assignment that suits them,” said Peggy Wolff, club chair. 

Guests ate tacos as they watched the debate on CNN before hearing from local candidates and taking to the dance floor. Photo/Barbara McMurray
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here