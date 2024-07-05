Local Democrats gather for debate watch party and disco

More than 80 guests attended the Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s Disco and Debate Watch Party last Thursday.

The event drew a New York Times photographer, whose image capturing one attendee’s reaction was featured in the next morning’s issue.

A spokesperson for the club said the party garnered a range of opinions among local Democrats, but it united them in the conviction that the Nov. 5 election is critical to the nation’s future.

“It’s all hands on deck to protect democracy and personal freedoms, so anyone who wants to help can contact us at [email protected] to get a volunteer assignment that suits them,” said Peggy Wolff, club chair.