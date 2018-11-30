Local Globetrotter Offers Advice to Parents Traveling with Kids

Share this:

Laguna local Andi Paulin had it in her mind to write a Paris guidebook for parents traveling with young children almost immediately upon returning from a 2010, five-week trip there with her then 5-year-old daughter and 2-year old son.

At the Dec. 6 Art Walk, Quorum Gallerywill host Paulin, who will read the prologue from “Paris by Carousel,” and the book’s illustrator Ellen K. Gladis,at a signing and artists reception from 6-9 p.m.

Lodged in a rental apartment on Ile Saint-Louis and armed with several guidebooks, Paulin found a carousel on that 2010 trip. Seeing how it delighted her children she began to seek out others in different parts of the city. “I’d take the kids for a ride on a carousel, then we’d visit a museum,” she said.

Paulin and her kids returned to Paris for several consecutive summers including 2012, when she brought along a new baby son and her father. “There is so much to do with kids in Paris,” she said.

Gladis is a local Laguna Beach artist and Newport Beach resident. She works in multiple mediums, including gold leaf, and specializes is realism and impressionism. She answered a postingPaulin left on a website called Thumbtack. “I got responses from illustrators and artists all over the country,” Paulin said. “Although the work she showed me wasn’t exactly what I was looking for, Ellen was persistent, so I asked her to send me some samples for the book,” Paulin added. She liked them, and they hit it off. Paulin said working with local talent was a bonus.

A former science teacher and business owner, Paulin is proud that her children, who are now 14, 11, and 6 years old, embrace becoming “part of the culture” while traveling.

“They’d like to take a year off school and just travel,” she said. She is currently planning a book about the carousels in New York City.

“Paris by Carousel,” a small book that can fit in a purse, it as well as itsoriginal watercolors, will be available for purchase at the Art Walk on Dec. 6 at Quorum Gallery, 374 N. Coast Highway.