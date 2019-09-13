Local Nonprofit Aims to Help Victims of Human Trafficking

Share this:

Local nonprofit, International Sanctuary, is celebrating its twelfth year empowering girls and women escaping human trafficking through an evening of powerful stories. On Sunday, Sept. 22, the local nonprofit will host its third annual International Sanctuary Gala beginning at 5 p.m. at Seven Degrees in Laguna Beach.

Orange County accounts for 28 percent of all human trafficking in California, with 415 victims assisted in the last two years, according to the 2019 Human Trafficking Victim report by the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Human trafficking is an epidemic hidden in plain sight,” said International Sanctuary founder, Wendy Dailey. “We work to provide a safe, loving work environment for young women in Orange County, so they can heal and grow in mind, body and spirit. The annual International Sanctuary Gala helps us come together with fellow humanitarians who are passionate about fighting for freedom in their own backyard, as well as around the world.”

With two sanctuaries in Orange County, International Sanctuary directly combats local human trafficking by providing girls and women escaping human trafficking with hope, dignity, and freedom through its social enterprise, PURPOSE Jewelry. When survivors enter this safe, healing work environment, not only do they earn income and create trusting relationships, but they’re also provided with access to education, healthcare, counseling, and one-on-one mentoring.

Proceeds from the upcoming International Sanctuary Gala on Sunday, Sept. 22, will directly benefit the efforts of the organization’s Orange County Sanctuaries. Held at Seven Degrees, the cocktail reception and seated dinner will celebrate powerful stories of hope and freedom. Tickets are priced at $200 per guest and are available online at www.internationalsanctuary.com/gala2019. Corporate sponsorships are available starting at $2,000.

“Through community support and the success of galas like these, we’ve been able to grow International Sanctuary to the global force it is today,” said Dailey. “Our goal is to launch five new sanctuary communities by December 2020, ensuring that more girls and women around the world will receive hope, dignity, and freedom for years to come.”

Since its inception in 2007, International Sanctuary has served hundreds of girls and women around the world. By providing transferable work skills, meaningful employment, and a steady income, International Sanctuary helps survivors flourish into independent leaders, providers, and advocates. For more information about International Sanctuary, visit www.internationalsanctuary.com.