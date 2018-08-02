Local Nonprofit Receives a Gift

The San Juan Christian Science Church donated just under $1,500 to the R-Star Foundation, a local non-profit that serves and educates the isolated and disempowered women and children of Nepal, founder Rosalind Russell said in a statement. The moneywill be applied to projects such as greenhouses that enable year-round production of cash crops to help the poorest rebuild their homes destroyed in the 2015 earthquake. Currently R-Star has 44 greenhouses in place in as many villages.