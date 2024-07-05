Local OCMA director releases art book

A reading of “Why Art Matters: The Bearable Lightness of Being” by author Heidi Zuckerman was held in front of a packed Good Together House last Thursday, June 27.

Zuckerman, the CEO and director of the Orange County Museum of Art, is a Laguna Beach resident whose home has been featured in Architectural Digest.

“Why Art Matters” is a book about art and thought which delves into the human condition. It is published by OCMA Books, the museum’s newly reestablished acclaimed publishing arm.

OCMA Books focus is on innovative, affordable and limited-edition works that champion the most pioneering artists and thinkers.