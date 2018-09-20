Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Local Photographer Captures Rare Orca Activity

Posted On 20 Sep 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Share this:

A pod of orcas can be seen attacking a pod of dolphins off the coast of Laguna Beach on Sept. 13. Photo by Rich German

Laguna Beach photographer Rich German witnessed and captured three orca encounters over a four-day period last week in Laguna.

“The highlight of the first encounter was seeing them fly out of the water as the sun was setting,” German recalled. “And then on the second encounter, I saw something I never really wanted to see. The same pod came within a quarter mile of the coast and attacked a pod of dolphins. The largest male in the pod flew a dolphin into the air on its nose and then killed it. I was lucky enough to get a photo of the poor dolphin in the killer whale’s mouth. It was an amazing sight to witness to say the least.”

The pod of eight eastern tropical pacific whales was seen again in the area on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

“It is rare to see them at all, let alone for them to remain in the area for so long,” German said.

A pod of orcas enjoyed hanging out near Laguna Beach last week. Photo by Rich German

Share this:
About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.