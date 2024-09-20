Local police seek public’s help in explosion investigation

Laguna Beach Police Department detectives need the public’s help identifying suspects who were seen driving a white Mercedes EQS, year 2022 to 2024, on Monday, Sept. 2, at 10:48 p.m.

The suspects in the white Mercedes threw an improvised explosive device into the bed of a parked pickup truck near the intersection of Coast Highway and West Street, authorities said. The device exploded and caused major damage to the truck, and the suspects then fled the scene in the Mercedes. Witnesses observed three to four males in the car. The license plate is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department Tip Line at 949-715-0984 or Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227), using their smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or on the website occrimestoppers.org.