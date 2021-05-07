Local rental group invites public to try stand-up paddle for free

A free community sunset paddle will be held at 5 p.m. this Saturday at Baby Beach in Dana Point. The event is hosted by a stand-paddle rental group, Sup to You, and will be offered every second and fourth Saturday. Free use of paddle boards will be offered on a first-come, first-serves basis. Paddlers who own their own boards are welcome to join in.
To register, visit supm.org/sign-up.
