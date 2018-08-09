Local Surfers Start Strong in WSA Contest

Two Laguna Beach surfers earned high marks during the Western Surfing Association’s first contest of the season Aug. 4-5 at San Onofre State Beach Trail 6.

Hudson Saunders took second in the Boys U14 division, and Zack Van Meter scored third in Boys U12.

Last weekend’s contest was the first of a nine-event regular season. The next WSA Championship Tour event is Sept. 22-23 at Surfers Point, Ventura. For more information and results, visit www.surfwsa.org.

Boys U12

Chase Niemann, Carlsbad Rex Hennings, San Clemente Zack Van Meter, Laguna Beach Petey Romaniuk, Huntington Beach Quaid Fahrion, Costa Mesa Timothy Simmers, Oceanside

Boys U14