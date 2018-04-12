Local Violinist Performs in Classical Concert

Laguna local Jessica Haddy will perform a program of classical music in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Corona Del Mar High School performing arts theater, 2101 Eastbluff Dr., Newport Beach.

Haddy is concertmaster of the Southern California Philharmonic. The repertoire will include Bruch Violin Concerto in G minor plus variations on an original theme, “Enigma,” Edward Elgar and Summer Evening and Frederick Delius at the Celebration of the Violin.

Haddy has performed with her husband on KX 93.5 radio and has been featured several times in Laguna Beach’s Sunset Serenades concert series.

The group’s musical director and conductor is Branden Muresan.