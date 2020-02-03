Locals Alert: Harley Loves You!

Share this:

Have you tried Harley Laguna Beach yet? Your neighbors have been talking about it. What are you waiting for? Now there’s no excuse!

Desiring to become a weekly favorite for locals here in Laguna Beach, Harley has made the neighborly decision to give the residents of Laguna Beach a discount on food, offered daily throughout the year. Locals Only.

Residents will now receive 20% off during the week, and 10% off even on busy Friday and Saturday nights. Just show your ID and ask – you’ll get a Locals Card to bring back anytime. If Happy Hour is more your thing to meet up with friends, Harley has great drink and food specials from 4-7pm every day, including Saturdays. You can get a cocktail for $6, which is unheard of nowadays. Try the Loaded Hash Fries or the Burger!

Chef Greg Daniels has this to say to his neighbors: “Laguna locals drive business during the year, whether there are tourists in town or not. We realize that not everyone can support Downtown businesses regularly, and we wanted to make that easier. We hope this gives us a chance to meet more of our community, and show them how Harley separates itself from the rest.”

Harley continues to provide gracious and warm hospitality, delicious food, and incredible cocktails and wine to the community. Swing by to feel like family, and become a regular.

Harley Laguna Beach is open Tuesday thru Sunday for Dinner, and offers Happy Hour daily from 4-7pm. There is a Service Industry Night on Tuesday with 50% off food, and no one pays corkage on Wine Wednesday!

Harley Laguna Beach

370 Glenneyre Street, 949.715.1530