Louis Weil kicks off campaign for Laguna Beach City Council

Design Review Board chairperson and Realtor Louis Weil will run for election to the Laguna Beach City Council in November.

Weil, 39, boasts years of civic leadership as a member of the Design Review Board, Affordable Housing Task Force, and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

“There’s great news in the recent city-wide survey, showing that residents love living here and give high marks to questions about our quality of life,” Weil said in a press release. “I believe that working together, we can do even better.”

In response to survey respondents sharing concern for the City’s lack of diversity, Weil suggested a task force focused on attracting minority-owned businesses to open in Downtown Laguna.

His experiences parenting two young sons have also motivated him to pursue policies that support an inclusive environment for families.

As the husband to Meghan MacGillivray and son-in-law of Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Weil is part of a philanthropic family that has pledged support for many local causes including the Laguna Beach Urban Tree Fund, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Art Museum, and preserving the historic digester building.

The family is known also for their ocean conservation outreach through the One World One Ocean campaign.

During his three-year tenure on the Design Review Board, Weil joined in efforts to streamline a process that many homeowners had described as archaic. Among other tweaks, the City Council authorized staffers to approve minor permits like air conditioning units and skylights that previously required public hearings.

The Board has also updated bylaws to include a term limit clause and supported public transparency by putting documents online.

“I strongly believe that a balance can be achieved if we listen carefully to opposing views without demonizing each other,” Weil said.

In an October 2021 letter to the editor, Weil outlined his reasons for opposing the ballot initiative that would require public votes on certain major developments.

“I find this proposal to be too impactful, casting a net that is too large and with too many unintended consequences,” Weil wrote. “The Initiative includes language and definitions for ‘major remodel’, ‘cumulative effect’ and “average daily trips’ which contrast and complicate the development standards and needs further professional evaluation.”

According to the latest disclosure statement, Weil loaned his committee $10,000 in August 2021. Weil works in residential real estate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Laguna Beach.

Mayor Sue Kempf, Councilmember Peter Blake, and Councilmember Toni Iseman are up for reelection to the City Council this year.