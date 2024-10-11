Loving Laguna: Locals spread the love at annual citywide service day

More than 200 volunteers gathered on Oct. 5 to take part in the third annual Love Laguna citywide service project day.

After a morning kick-off at the Susi Q, volunteers spread out across Laguna to work on numerous different service projects from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Some of the projects included public garden beautifications; beach clean-ups; assembling Halloween treat bags and sorting food donations for Laguna Food Pantry; Boys and Girls Club refurbishments; preparing and serving brunch at the Friendship Shelter; serving the local youth shelter; beautification of the Laguna Day Worker Center; and a creative project at Glenwood.

Inspired by Love Our Cities and in partnership with this national organization, Love Laguna Beach is now in its third year of serving the community of Laguna Beach. Next year’s Love Laguna event will be held on Oct. 4. 2025.