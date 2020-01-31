LPAPA Names ‘Town & Country’ Honorees

Share this:

LPAPA in Residence, located at Forest & Ocean Gallery, hosted the opening reception for the “Town & Country – Where the Cities Meet the Pastures” juried art show on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association​’s ​”​ Town & Country” exhibition ​​is a juried exhibition of original works of art created by members ​of ​LPAPA.​ Two hundred twenty-five entries were received for this show, with jurors Anthony Salvo (Signature Member of LPAPA), Rosemary Swimm (LPAPA Executive Director) and Ludo Leideritz (owner Forest & Ocean Gallery) choosing 39 original framed paintings created by LPAPA members for the show’s coveted spots.

In addition to the usual awards, a Peoples’ Choice award was introduced through an LPAPA Facebook campaign, where individuals were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite painting.

The Award Winners were:

First Place: LPAPA Artist Member Tom Brown, “Until the Cows Come Home

Second Place: LPAPA Signature Member Debra Huse, “Classic Oxford ll”

Third Place: LPAPA Signature Member Lisa Mozzini-McDill, “Signs of the Times”

Honorable Mention: LPAPA Artist Member Nanette Biers, “Moving Through the Gate”

The Peoples’ Choice award was given to LPAPA Signature Member Joe Anna Arnett for “Poppies Forever.”

LPAPA was founded in 1996 with a mission to preserve Laguna Beach’s rich artistic legacy founded by early plein air artists and promote the tradition of plein air painting in the community, across the nation, and around the world. For show details, visit www.lpapa.org.

No Square Presents Valentine Concert

No Square Theatre, 384 Legion Street, takes a look at the funny side of what happens when love goes wrong. Bree Burgess Rosen directs “Songs for the Dumped,” with music direction by Roxanna Ward, on Friday and Saturday, Feb 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m. Songs will include many colorful surprises, along with a few old favorites. Tickets for the adult-oriented show are $25 and $35.

Laguna Craft Guild Returns Feb. 9

The Laguna Craft Guild will host a show on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to sunset on the Main Beach cobblestones.

Playhouse to Open ‘Barefoot in the Park’

“Barefoot in the Park,” a Neil Simon classic directed by Michael Matthews and starring comedian Paul Rodriguez and Rita Rudner, opens at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Wednesday, Feb. 26, and will run through March 22.

Nick Tag and Lily Gibson play Paul and Corie Bratter, newlyweds in every sense of the word. Fresh off a honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, free-spirited Corie and her buttoned-down husband find themselves struggling to adjust to married life in their too expensive, run-down New York walk-up. A loopy meddling mother, an eccentric Bohemian neighbor, and a double date that goes disastrously wrong round out the antics.

There will be talkbacks following the performances on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. and Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $61-$101, can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com.

LAM Announces Artemio Sepúlveda Exhibition

A recently acquired large-scale charcoal drawing by Artemio Sepúlveda will be included in an exhibit of the native Mexican artist’s work on display from Sunday, Feb. 23, through May 25 at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive. Sepúlveda lived and worked in Laguna Beach from 1977 until 1999; this exhibition is the first of Sepúlveda’s work in the United States since his return to Mexico 20 years ago.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the collector Jim Keeshen will discuss his relationship with Artemio Sepúlveda and his work. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and is included with the $5­­–$7 museum admission ticket.

Born in 1935, Sepúlveda came from a working-class family in the mining town of Nueva Rosita, in the state of Coahuila. His father was a miner and active trade unionist. In 1949, the family moved to Mexico City, where the young Sepúlveda won a scholarship to the Escuela Nacional de Pintura, Escultura y Grabado. For a period in the later 1950s, he lived at the Casino de la Selva in Cuernavaca, paying for board and lodging with paintings and murals. He later worked as an assistant for the renowned Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros, assimilating the influence of modern painters from Picasso to the German Expressionists. From 1962, he was associated with Nueva Presencia, a group of fellow figure-painters working in expressionistic styles.

During the 1960s and 70s, Sepúlveda showed his work in galleries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Mexico. In 1977, he moved to Laguna Beach with his American wife and their two children. Sepúlveda remained in Laguna until 1999, living in a studio behind the house of friend and fellow artist María Bertrán. He taught at the Laguna Beach School of Art (now Laguna College of Art and Design), and sold his work at the Festival of Arts, the Fine Arts Gallery on Lumberyard Plaza, and the Diane Nelson Gallery.

Sepúlveda now lives in a rural community outside San Miguel de Allende and continues to paint. Although he is represented in numerous private and public collections, notably the Museo de Arte Moderno in Mexico City, he has received relatively scant recognition, especially outside his native country. He is an important figure in the story of modern art in Southern California, and LAM is proud to showcase the work of his richly creative years in Laguna Beach.