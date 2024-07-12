LPAPA’s educational programs given a boost

As LPAPA gears up for its 26th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, it was boosted by a recent grant from the Laguna Festival of Arts Foundation (FOA).

The $5,000 grant will support LPAPA’s renowned educational programs and events, which include the year-round multi-generational Plein Air Project, the Future Generation Paint Out for grades 4 through 12, and the Next Paint Out for college-level students.

This year’s Future Generation Paint Out will be hosted on Oct. 7 with artist members of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) mentoring local students, grades 4 through 12, from the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Students selected by their school will be invited to paint outdoors at Heisler Park for their own plein air painting experience. The young artists will receive art supplies that include a paint set, canvas board and a portable easel that they can take home with them. The student’s artwork created that day will then be exhibited at the LPAPA Gallery for sale, with 100% of the proceeds to be donated to the participating schools to benefit their art programs.

Another element held during LPAPA’s Annual Laguna Plein Painting Invitational in October is the Next Generation Paint Out. This program offers college level students an enhanced learning experience, helping them to prepare for a professional career in the arts, while augmenting their painting and drawing skills, and giving them recognition for their creative efforts through opportunities to sell their work and compete for scholarship awards.

Throughout the school year, LPAPA’s Plein Air Project is a multi-faceted approach that involves painting demonstrations at elementary schools, a visit to our Laguna gallery or a local museum, and a hands-on plein air painting experience at or near the participating school.

In addition, LPAPA offers year-round adult education programs and workshops.

The LPAPA Gallery is located on Gallery Row in Laguna Beach at 414 North Coast Highway.