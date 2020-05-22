Share this:

Fresh Halibut This Weekend!!!

Located in one of the most historic buildings in Laguna Beach, Lumberyard serves lunch and dinner and is known for its great American food such as rotisserie chicken, steaks, ribs, and seafood, as well as down-home favorites such as meatloaf and chicken pot pie. Sit on the patio overlooking city hall or relax inside in front of a roaring fire or at the bar to enjoy a signature drink and a game on one of the large flat screens…

Location: 384 Forest Ave. #10

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-3900

https://www.onthemenuonline.com/listing/lumberyard-restaurant/

Share this: