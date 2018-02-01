Madison Square Changes Hands

Editor,

The news that Jon Madison has sold his business and moved out of Laguna was not a shock, but the swiftness came as a surprise. Jon will be missed. While I wish the new owners nothing but the best, it’s hard to imagine Madison Square without Jon, a little like Oz without the wizard.

Jon’s café was a place where every person and every dog felt welcome and special. To borrow from Fanny Flagg’s Fried Green Tomatoes, “It was never more than just a knock about place, but now that I look back on it, when that café closed the heart of the town just stopped beating. It’s funny how a little place like this brought so many people together.”

Jon Stordahl, Laguna Beach