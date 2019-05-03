Making Strides: Women in Architecture

Share this:

When Kristine Sprague left the West Coast to study architecture at Cornell, she noted that classes in her field were about 70 percent men. That was typical in the late 1980s. Today, women represent about half of architecture students. “Being a woman in architecture used to be a rarity, but luckily with support and a network, we are not just surviving, we are thriving,” said Meghana Joshi, board member of the American Institute of Architects Orange County.

Sprague and Joshi are two of the 10 successful women architects from Orange County who will participate in “Women and the Art of Architecture,” a free event slated for May 9 at Neighborhood Congregational Church from 6:30-9 pm. The American Association of University Women – Laguna Beach (AAUW-LB), Laguna Friends of Architecture (LFA), and the American Institute of Architects Orange County (AIAOC) will host this free of charge event, which includes a slideshow of the architects’ work, a portable gallery “museum wall” celebrating past pioneering California women architects, and a moderated panel discussion.

This event is designed both for architecture lovers and supporters of women in the professions. “It will be an opportunity to learn about architecture and to be awed by the accomplishments of women professionals,” said Janice Hayden, of both AAUW and LFA.

The evening will begin with refreshments and time to socialize, while viewing slides of the architects’ work and the Museum Wall. A panel discussion with six of the architects will follow, moderated by Rose Anne Garcia Kings, an architect and professor of architecture and environmental sustainability at Orange Coast College.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St Ann’s Drive in Laguna. For more information, email [email protected]

Free Cinco de Mayo Concert

On Sunday, May 5, the pulsating beats of Latin rhythms will fill the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. All are invited to enjoy the musical program by the Laguna Community Concert Band and Jazz band offered free to the public at 2 p.m. at 625 Park Avenue.

Featured will be trumpet soloist George Karmazyn and Laguna Beach’s favorite soprano, Lisa Morrice, whose knowledge of Spanish complements this lively concert. Pat Kollenda emcees the concert, which is conducted by Mark Lowery and Peter Fournier.

Celebrate Cinco with the Clinic

Join friends and neighbors in support of Laguna Beach Community Clinic from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, for margaritas and tapas on the terrace at seven degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Dinner and a live auction will follow.

Visit LBClinic.org for tickets, which are $200 per person. All funds raised will be used to support patient programs.

Lawn Bowlers to Hold Annual Open House

The Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club, established in 1931, will host their annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. It’s free and people of all ages are welcome to attend, take a lesson and learn about the oldest sport in the U.S. The club is located at 455 Cliff Drive

Craft Guild Show This Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will have a show on the cobblestones at Main Beach from 9 a.m. to sundown on Sunday, May 5.

Village Entrance Parking Update

Parking Lot 10, located adjacent to the Art-A-Fair, is currently closed for bridge re-construction. Parking spaces along Laguna Canyon Road will become available for free public use. Lot 11, located at the intersection of Laguna Canyon Road and Forest Avenue, is scheduled to open for public use by May 6. For more information, visit the Village Entrance website at: www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/pw/village_entrance_project/default.htm.

May is Heritage Month

Celebrate Heritage Month this May with an array of scheduled activities and events in Laguna Beach. On Saturday, May 4, the public is invited to take a free Laguna Artists Studio Trolley Tour. Take a step back in time and learn about Laguna founding artists and their studios. The trolley picks up at Loma Place in front of the police department at 12:30 p.m. and will depart at 1 p.m. Tours run through 3 p.m. Space is limited, so a reservation is required. RSVP to Clark Collins at [email protected] A calendar of all the events is posted on the city website at: lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/preserve/heritage_commitee.htm.

Pearl Street Beach Access Improvements

On Monday, May 6, construction work to rebuild the closed beach access at the end of Pearl Street will begin. The project includes replacing the stairways, creating seating and overlook opportunities, and adding landscaping. Construction is scheduled to be complete in October. For additional information, contact Tom Sandefur, associate civil engineer at 949-497-0792 or [email protected]

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities

Community members can donate blood on Monday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Montage Resort, 30801 S. Coast Highway, or on Wednesday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Businessman to Speak about Connection at Inside Edge

Daniel Bruce Levin was director of business development at Hay House, where he grew the world-renowned publishing house from $3 million to $100 million in annual revenue. He eventually walked away from an opportunity to run a billion-dollar business to hitchhike around the world for happiness and inner peace. He studied in a seminary for five years, left one day before becoming a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.

Join Inside Edge for breakfast and to hear about the transformation Levin experienced in search of connection. The event takes place at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at the Pacific Club, 4110 MacArthur Avenue, Newport Beach.

Levin wrote “The Mosaic,” a ground-breaking book in the tradition of “The Alchemist” and “The Celestine Prophecy.” Author, activist and marketing expert, Levin invites us to see the world from a lighter point of view—one that focuses on what connects us to each other and brings us happiness. The mission of his new book is to reconnect a disconnected world.

The cost is $35 for first-time guests, breakfast included. Spaces are limited. Register at the door or preregister at www.insidedge.org.

Laguna Beach Writer Honored for Security Story

Business writer Sandi Cain, of Laguna Beach, recently received the regional silver award in the “All Content –Trade Show/Conference” category for her “International Tourism Security Conference Keeps Center Stage” story from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). The story appeared in the July 2018 edition of Trade Show Executive (TSE) magazine.

As the former Senior News Editor with TSE, Cain covered a wide range of topics relating to the convention/trade show industry. In 2018, she also received regional gold and national silver AZBEE awards in the “News Analysis” category for her “Protecting Our Events” feature, which ran in TSE’s July 2017 edition.

“It is an honor to receive the Regional Silver Azbee Award, and to be recognized for my business writing on the timely subject of safety and security,” Cain said. “I’ve been writing and editing business stories for more than 20 years, and in that time, I’ve seen the need for informative security articles rise dramatically.”