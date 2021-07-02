Man suspected of child annoyance at Laguna Beach restaurant, police say

A man was arrested on child annoyance and drunk driving charges after propositioning a juvenile male employee of a Laguna Beach restaurant, authorities said.

Around 3 p.m. on June 30, Laguna Beach police officers responded to the 1300 block of South Coast Highway regarding a possible attempted kidnapping investigation. A male employee was approached by a man later identified as Nitin Manelkar of Lake Forest.

“Manelkar offered the juvenile alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes and requested he enter his minivan,” Lt. Jim Cota, a spokesperson for the Laguna Beach Police Department, said in a prepared statement. “The juvenile declined the offer. Manelkar touched the juvenile’s arm and offered to pay him money to accompany him out of state.”

The male juvenile was able to obtain Manelkar’s vehicle description and license plate. Manelkar eventually left the location.

Officers located Manelkar’s vehicle in the downtown area and conducted an investigative stop. Manelkar exhibited symptoms of intoxication and a DUI investigation was conducted, Cota said.

Manelkar was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and after the juvenile identified, child annoyance charges were added.

A search of Manelkar’s property revealed he was also in possession of sex-related items.