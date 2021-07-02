Man suspected of child annoyance at Laguna Beach restaurant, police say

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
306
A Laguna Beach police patrol car. Photo courtesy of LBPD

A man was arrested on child annoyance and drunk driving charges after propositioning a juvenile male employee of a Laguna Beach restaurant, authorities said.

Around 3 p.m. on June 30, Laguna Beach police officers responded to the 1300 block of South Coast Highway regarding a possible attempted kidnapping investigation. A male employee was approached by a man later identified as Nitin Manelkar of Lake Forest.

“Manelkar offered the juvenile alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes and requested he enter his minivan,” Lt. Jim Cota, a spokesperson for the Laguna Beach Police Department, said in a prepared statement. “The juvenile declined the offer. Manelkar touched the juvenile’s arm and offered to pay him money to accompany him out of state.”

The male juvenile was able to obtain Manelkar’s vehicle description and license plate. Manelkar eventually left the location.

Officers located Manelkar’s vehicle in the downtown area and conducted an investigative stop. Manelkar exhibited symptoms of intoxication and a DUI investigation was conducted, Cota said.

Manelkar was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and after the juvenile identified, child annoyance charges were added.

A search of Manelkar’s property revealed he was also in possession of sex-related items.

Previous articleLaguna Sports Update
Next articleAllison and Tom Motherway awarded SchoolPower honor
Daniel Langhorne
Daniel is currently managing editor for the Laguna Beach Independent. He first started reporting on Laguna Beach in 2018. Daniel moved to Orange County from his hometown of Santa Barbara in 2008 to attend Chapman University. He wrote for the college newspaper, The Panther, for nearly four years before obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English with an emphasis in journalism. While attending Chapman, he started interning at the Orange County Register as a community blogger in Orange. In 2012, he was hired as a staff writer covering Orange and Villa Park. He went on to cover the Nixon Presidential Library & Museum as well as housing, development, education, water, and local politics in other Orange County cities. Since leaving the Register in 2015, he has written for Law360, the Foothills Sentry, the Newport Beach Independent, the Laguna Beach Independent, Los Angeles Times Community News, BehindtheBadge.com, and the California Business Journal. When Daniel isn't busy covering Laguna Beach, he serves as ​engagement editor for a nonprofit newsroom, The War Horse. He lives in Irvine with his wife and son.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here