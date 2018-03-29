Manchester Stars in an Unusual Venue

Award-winning singer Melissa Manchester will step into the spotlight as guest speaker of the Art Star Awards on Sunday, April 29.

As the guest speaker, Melissa Manchester will share stories about her career and new album, “The Fellas.”

Awards in seven categories will be presented to organizations, businesses and individuals who shaped and contributed to the community’s arts and culture in Laguna Beach this last year. The event at Seven-Degrees begins at 6 p.m.

More than 25 years after Manchester released “Tribute,” a 1989 album that honored the female singers who influenced her, she turns the tables with “The Fellas,” an encomium to men such as Frank Sinatra, Mel Tormé and Tony Bennett and the iconic songs they made famous.

The stage will come alive when Manchester steps out onto it, sharing her stories, her talent and her music, said a statement from Rosemary Swimm, chair of the event host, the 20-member Laguna Beach Arts Alliance.

Tickets of $100 each include dinner and festivities. Contact: [email protected]