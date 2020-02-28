Margot Rosenberg 1929 – 2020

Share this:

Margot Rosenberg(née Cohn), 90, died peacefully of cancer on Feb. 12, surrounded by her family in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Born Sept. 25 1929 in Buffalo, New York, Margot lived in Chicago before meeting her husband, Joseph Rosenberg, in San Francisco. They married in 1963 and settled in Berkeley with their only child, Michael.

Margot and her family moved to Toronto, Canada in 1970 where she joined the PTA, volunteered for Planned Parenthood, joined the Ulyssian Society and was involved with several other organizations. In 2012, she moved to Laguna Beach, California to be closer to her son’s family and spent her remaining years in the Aegis retirement home in Laguna Niguel. A writer and an editor, Margot continued doing paid editing work up until the end of her life. Survivors include her son Michael, daughter-in-law, Ilana, grandchildren, Natalie and Joseph, her niece Joy Osmalov Cheng and her beloved dog, Hugo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Bob Osmalov, and her nephew Mike Osmalov. Margot loved animals and contributed to many animal charities. Memorial contributions are welcome to the World Wildlife Fund or any other organization that protects animals from abuse.