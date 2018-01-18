Marie F. Rogan

Sept. 5, 1948 – Jan. 10, 2018

Maria Rogan passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease with her son Wil and his wife Tiffany by her side.

Maria was born in Burbank, Calif., the third of six children of Richard and Mary Rogan.

Maria graduated from Burbank High, cruised on the Chapman “College Afloat,” earned her degree at U.C. Irvine, was a teacher in the Fullerton School District, and lived in Laguna Beach for years. She was a world traveler and had friends from around the globe: from New Zealand to Ireland to Connecticut and throughout California, including her famous Laguna Beach girl’s softball team, and the “Too Much Fun Club.”

Maria is survived by her son Wil; her five brothers, Patrick, Michael, Brian, Dennis, and Ricky; along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins who all loved Maria.

There will be a funeral at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Laguna Beach, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, by going to: https://www.alz.org/