Marthann Newtown

Marthann Newton, 86, of Laguna Beach, passed away March 4, 2018, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Auburn, Ala., to Julian Isaac Newton, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth O’Neal Newton.

She worked in the U.S.O. in both France and Germany. She received her master’s in social work from Tulane University in 1963 and worked for many years in social work in California. Marthann was a long-time active resident of her beloved community of Laguna Beach.

She was at peace with God.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marthann is survived by one sister-in-law, Anne Cofield Newton; nieces, Caron Bennett and Martha Lester and two nephews, J.I. Newton, III and Jim C. Newton.

She was laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, Fla.

