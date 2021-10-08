Mayor Pro Tem to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club meeting

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf will discuss happening around town with the Laguna Beach Business Club on Oct. 21.

The Business Club holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers on various topics.

Ms. Kempf is nearing the end of her third year as a councilmember. Prior service to our community includes nearly five years as a planning commissioner and four years as chair of the Emergency Disaster and Preparedness Committee.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. The Oct. 21 meeting will be hosted at 7° [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. The non-member guest fee is $30.00, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected]