Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Meet Cove’s Artist of the Month at Art Walk

Posted On 28 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0

One of Laura Parker’s works on display at Cove Gallery.

One of Laura Parker’s works on display at Cove Gallery.

Laura Parker is Cove Gallery’s featured artist in January. Meet her during Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

A recent Midwest transplant, Parker describes her work as abstract expressionism. The gallery is located at 1550 S. Coast Highway. The artist accepts commissions.

 

 

Sandstone Offers Two Shows

“Stream of Consciousness,” abstract expressionist oil paintings on canvas by Jong Ro will be featured in the Sandstone Gallery.

“Blending the Familiar with the Unexpected” abstract mixed media paintings by Lynn Welker, will be exhibited in the second gallery.

Meet the artists, who also include Scottie Flamm, Susan Gale, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Dominique McKenzie, Anne Moore, Hyatt Moore and Marie-Pierre Philippe during the Art Walk on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 6-9 p.m. Complimentary refreshments are offered at Sandstone, 384-A N Coast Highway.

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.