Meet Cove’s Artist of the Month at Art Walk

Laura Parker is Cove Gallery’s featured artist in January. Meet her during Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

A recent Midwest transplant, Parker describes her work as abstract expressionism. The gallery is located at 1550 S. Coast Highway. The artist accepts commissions.

Sandstone Offers Two Shows

“Stream of Consciousness,” abstract expressionist oil paintings on canvas by Jong Ro will be featured in the Sandstone Gallery.

“Blending the Familiar with the Unexpected” abstract mixed media paintings by Lynn Welker, will be exhibited in the second gallery.

Meet the artists, who also include Scottie Flamm, Susan Gale, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Dominique McKenzie, Anne Moore, Hyatt Moore and Marie-Pierre Philippe during the Art Walk on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 6-9 p.m. Complimentary refreshments are offered at Sandstone, 384-A N Coast Highway.