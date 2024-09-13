Meet Lauren Boeck: Parent, educator and LBUSD school board candidate

Parent and educator Lauren Boeck has entered the race for Laguna Beach Unified School Board (LBUSD) school board with a campaign centered on collaboration and continuous improvement.

Boeck has three children currently enrolled in LBUSD, two at El Morro Elementary and one at Thurston Middle School. She is actively involved as a volunteer in Laguna Beach and serves in a variety of community leadership roles.

“Our family chose Laguna Beach for the excellent schools and the small-town sense of community,” Boeck said. “I am thankful for the nurturing environments and abundant learning opportunities my children are provided in their schools. Through my service, I want to give back to the community to ensure other families experience the same.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in applied learning and development and a master’s in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin, Boeck spent 10 years as a middle school teacher and assistant principal.

Boeck said she prides herself on making data-driven decisions while advocating for students and teachers throughout her career as an educator, an aptness that she hopes will serve her well as a school board member.

Boeck is a current member of the Laguna Beach Recreation Committee and holds leadership roles on the SchoolPower board of trustees and LBUSD PTA Council. She previously served as the El Morro PTA Vice President and Secretary, a parent representative for El Morro Site Council, Laguna Beach Parents Club membership administrator, and Laguna Presbyterian Mothers of Preschoolers co-coordinator.

Recognizing the importance of involving all stakeholders in decision-making, one of Boeck’s priorities, if elected, is improving communication between the school district and the Laguna Beach community.

“I am a listener first,” Boeck said. “In our tight-knit community, I want to make sure residents feel heard and valued. I believe there’s room for improvement in how the district and the school board engage with the public, and I hope to help create a collaborative environment that builds trust and support for district initiatives.”

Boeck said she’s committed to providing the resources and support necessary for teachers to tailor their methods to meet individual student needs, ensuring LBUSD can continue to expand programming for all learners.

“At Laguna Beach High School, we currently offer 23 AP classes,” Boeck said. “Robust pathways in visual and performing arts, and many career and technical education opportunities for exploration. Our small class sizes, ability to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers, and low student-to-counselor ratios all lead to strong academic outcomes for students and produce graduates who can thrive in college and beyond.”

Boeck said she’s excited by LBUSD’s commitment to reducing environmental impacts and promoting green practices and plans to continue to champion those efforts. She believes, “In today’s world, our students need to be well-versed in environmental stewardship. Growing up in this beautiful beach town, it is imperative that our students learn about the impact of humans on the planet and how sustainability practices can make a difference in their schools and at home.

“Laguna Beach has become much more than just a home for my family and me; it is a community we deeply cherish. I am committed to working alongside local leaders, educators, and all stakeholders to ensure this unique and vibrant community continues to flourish. Together, we can build on our strengths and lead toward a brighter future for all our children. I feel called to serve and am eager to connect with more Laguna Beach residents throughout my campaign as we work toward a shared vision for the future,” Boeck said.

To learn more about Lauren Boeck, visit LaurenforLBUSD.com.

LBUSD School Board President Jan Vickers is running for re-election in November, while board member Kelly Osborne will not seek another term. Margaret Warder, Sheri Morgan and Howard Hills are also running for one of the two open school board seats.