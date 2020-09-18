Meet the school board candidates

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
122
(Clockwise) Amy Kramer, Jan Vickers, Sheri Morgan, Kelly Osborne

Candidates for the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education will participate in a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 presented by the Laguna Beach Republicans.

The public is invited to RSVP by visiting LagunaBeachGOP.net or emailing [email protected] Questions are encouraged from the audience. The school board is a non-partisan office and as such their participation is not an endorsement for any candidate.

“We believe it is in the public interest to get to know who is on the ballot and vote for candidates who best represent your personal point of view,” Laguna GOP President Emil Monda said in a prepared statement.

