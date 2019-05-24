Memorial Day to be Celebrated at Monument Point

Share this:

Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct their 92nd Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Monument Point in Heisler Park.

The keynote speaker will be Korean War Veteran Arnold Silverman. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Prior to the ceremony, the annual Laguna Beach Firefighters pancake breakfast presented by the Laguna Beach Exchange Club will take place from 7-10:30 a.m. at Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive. Cost is $6 per person. The breakfast is sponsored by The Whitehouse, Mozambique and Skyloft.

For more information, contact Richard Moore at 949-376-6340 or Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016. Call Werthe or Beth Johnsen at 949-378-4321 to donate floral arrangements.Donated floral arrangements should have the organization’s name attached. Those having flowers delivered should get them in place by 9:30 a.m.

The city’s transit services will be operating on a modified schedule on Monday. Coastal Service and the Act V shuttle will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no Neighborhood Transit service on Monday. Regular service will resume on Tuesday.

City Accepting Photo Contest Entries

The city recently announced the start of its annual photo contest, which is open now through June 5. Photographers are asked to submit their high-resolution photographs for contest consideration reflecting this year’s theme, “Urban Laguna Beach,” life downtown and away from the beach.

To enter, photographers must submit their high-resolution photos of Laguna Beach online at bit.ly/2019LBphotocontest by the contest deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Any photo taken within Laguna Beach city limits is eligible and the contest is open to anyone. First-prize photographs receive $500 and winners of additional categories receive $100 each.

For a complete list of contest rules and information about how to enter, visit the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/photocontest.

Learn About the Pacific Marine Mammal Center on Sunday

Animal care coordinator for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Wendy Leeds, will give a talk, “From Sea Lions to Whales, PMMC Saves Lives,” at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive.

Leeds coordinates and facilitates rescue calls and makes lengthy reports on each animal the center rescues. She is the point-person for maintaining PMMC’s whale disentanglement gear and responds to and coordinates whale rescues under the direction of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration staff. She also visits California communities to provide training to local lifeguards and acts as PMMC’s liaison to local sheriff’s departments and park rangers.

Leeds will explain how mammals at the center are rehabilitated, the ways in which the public can help protect them in the wild, and the volunteer opportunities and education programs offered by the center. For more information, contact Rachel Daniels at [email protected]or 310-714-2699.

Beautification Council Presents Urban Design Speaker

The Laguna Beach Beautification Council (LBBC) will host Norm Grossman as he presents, “Urban Design for Downtown Laguna, a Citizen’s Perspective,” on Wednesday, May 29, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Montage Resort, room 227 (executive suite on lower level).

Grossman has been involved with planning and development issues in Laguna Beach since moving here in 1978. He has served on the Laguna Beach Planning Commission from 1988-2000 and from 2001-2015. Prior to that, he served on the Design Review Board from 1984-1986. He has stayed involved in city planning issues as a board member of the LBBC and the Chamber of Commerce.

The presentation is open to the public and will focus on Laguna’s heritage, environment, changes and future. Free valet parking is available (be sure to say you are a member of LBBC). Tips are appreciated. RSVP recommended to Leah Vasquez at 949-494-5787 or[email protected].

Run with a Cop and Support Special Olympics

The community is invited to “run with a cop” on Thursday, May 30, as the Laguna Beach Police Department, along with the Fire and Marine Safety Departments, participate in the Special Olympics Torch Run to raise money for the organization.

The run will span from City Hall to Crystal Cove, where officers will hand the torch off to members of the Newport Beach Police Department. The run is approximately 5.4 miles and officers will run as a group (about a 9.5-minute mile).

Those who are interested in joining the police department for the run should meet at the Laguna Beach Police Department offices at 7:20 a.m. For those who wish to donate to the Special Olympics, visit fundraising.sosc.org. Runners can also register at that site.

‘Parents’ Night Out’ Returns May 31

The City of Laguna Beach is hosting its quarterly Parents’ Night Out on Friday, May 31, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Children can enjoy games, movies, arts and crafts, and dinner. Pre-registration is required 48 hours in advance. To register, call 949-464-6645 or visit www.lagunabeachcity.net and click “recreation classes.”

‘Art of Wellness’ Fundraiser Set for June 9

Micha Von Doring stumbled upon Laguna Beach on holiday from Germany and instantly felt a connection. He vowed to come back, and 31 years ago he did, making a life for himself as an artist, sculptor, and father. He’s loved Laguna ever since and has been a creative force for the community. Now, his community is giving back to help Von Doring fight stage 3 colon cancer.

On Sunday, June 9, the public is invited to help Von Doring by attending a fundraiser, “The Art of Wellness” at the Coast Inn, 1401 South Coast Highway, from 3-8pm. There will be a silent auction with donated pieces from Laguna artists. Healthy snacks will be provided by Organic Tree. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite, or at the door. Those who can’t attend are invited to donate on Von Doring’s GoFundMe page – search for “Micha’s Fight Cancer Fund.”

Heart Screening for Students, Adults Offered at High School

The Laguna Beach High School Athletic Boosters will offer echocardiogram and electrocardiogram screenings in the North Gym, 625 Park Avenue, on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults and kids age 5 and up can be screened for $85. The tests typically cost $1,500 and are often not covered by insurance. Schedule appointments at heartfeltcardiacprojects.org.

Chamber Sends Invitation to Leadership Luncheon

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce invites all to the 31st annual Leadership Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

Celebrate and honor local businesses, nonprofits and community leaders, and network and showcase your business to increase visibility in the community. Each guest will have the opportunity to present a brief summary of major achievements in 2018 and goals for 2019.Tickets are $60 for members or $75 for non-members. Sponsorship and VIP opportunities are available, as are advertising and marketing opportunities. Contact Ashley von Gremp at the Chamber for tickets by calling 949-494 1018 or emailing [email protected].