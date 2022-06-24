Messy Church returns to Laguna Beach United Methodist Church

Messy Church will bring back its monthly get-together at Laguna Beach United Methodist from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 21632 Wesley Dr. This month’s theme is “Bless the Beasts and the Children.”

Using arts and crafts, science experiments, play-acting, and activities suitable for all ages, Messy Church offers spiritual exploration in a non-traditional atmosphere. A communal meal is always served.

“Messy Church shares the message that God loves us and we love one another,” Messy Church coordinator Barbara Crowley said in a press release.

A $5 donation is requested but not required. RSVP to [email protected] For more information:lbumc.org/ministries.