Missing Scuba Diver Dies in Hospital After Lifeguard Rescue at Shaw’s Cove

Emergency responders were dispatched to Shaw’s Cove Beach on Saturday, March 25 at 12:32 p.m. after a 46-year-old male scuba diver was reported missing in the water. After a broad search, lifeguards found the missing diver about 100 yards offshore at Shaw’s Cove Beach.

Lifeguards rescued the victim at 1:33 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate the diver along with Laguna Beach Fire Department paramedics. After the victim was taken to Laguna Beach Mission Hospital, he was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m., authorities said. The diver’s name will be withheld until family members are notified.