Mission Hospital reminds visitors of COVID-19 test mandate

A recently announced state mandate requires hospital visitors to either show proof of vaccination or a negative result on a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their appointment.

Mission Hospital administrators believe patient visits, when health and safety allow, are important to healing and often help caregivers best service to their patients.

There are some important exceptions from the state vaccination proof mandate, including visitors seeing a ­­­patient in critical condition when death may be imminent.

In emergencies, parent or guardian visitors of pediatric patients, a support person for mothers-to-be, and support persons for a patient with disabilities are considered visitors who are visiting a patient in critical condition. For subsequent visits and as soon as reasonably possible, these visitors must comply with the vaccine verification or applicable testing requirements within 72 hours.