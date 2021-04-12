More overnight Coast Highway closures slated for Caltrans project at Main Beach

Caltrans has scheduled a trio of overnight closures of Coast Highway this week to support its replacement of the 100-year-old stormwater box culvert at Main Beach.
Construction crews delayed plans for overnight full closures of a stretch of highway between Ocean Avenue and Broadway. The closures have been rescheduled for the following days:
• April 13 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 14 while crews work to remove the existing sewer lines and construct a bypass and replace the existing sewer pipes
• April 16 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 17 to install the precast box culvert sections.
• April 17 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 18 to remove the sewer bypass and replace the existing sewer lines.
Motorists will be asked to use a detour onto Broadway, Beach Street, and Ocean Avenue during the full road closures. The project is set to be completed by May 24.
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect.
We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including: