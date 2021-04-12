More overnight Coast Highway closures slated for Caltrans project at Main Beach

A traffic camera shows vehicles queued at South Coast Highway and Broadway amid Caltrans construction on April 12. Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Caltrans has scheduled a trio of overnight closures of Coast Highway this week to support its replacement of the 100-year-old stormwater box culvert at Main Beach.
Construction crews delayed plans for overnight full closures of a stretch of highway between Ocean Avenue and Broadway. The closures have been rescheduled for the following days:

• April 13 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 14 while crews work to remove the existing sewer lines and construct a bypass and replace the existing sewer pipes

• April 16 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 17 to install the precast box culvert sections.

• April 17 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 18 to remove the sewer bypass and replace the existing sewer lines.

Motorists will be asked to use a detour onto Broadway, Beach Street, and Ocean Avenue during the full road closures. The project is set to be completed by May 24.

