More Than 350 People attend 11th Laguna Beach Parents Club’s Annual Halloween Walk

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
55
On Oct. 26, Laguna Beach Parents Club hosted its 11th Halloween Walk for Laguna Beach families. More than 350 people attended this community event, which has become a beloved tradition. A sea of colorful costumes congregated for the parade, which started at Main Beach and moved down both sides of Forest Avenue. Nearly all the shops on Forest Ave. took part, bringing smiles to the faces of children of all ages as they went door-to-door collecting candy and treats. The event ended with a party at Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church, complete with food trucks, face painters, a dance and costume contest, and real trucks for the children to explore.

Laguna school kids stop at stores along Forest Avenue to trick or treat during Laguna’s 2022 Halloween Parade. Photo/Mitch Ridder

Mayor Sue Kempf welcomed the crowd at Main Beach, and Laguna Beach Police and Fire Departments were on hand to keep everyone safe as they directed the parade route. Compass agent Chris Tebbutt, Cho’s Academy, Allora Candles, Mercado Laguna, Tutu School, Montessori School of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Aesthetics, Magic Steps Music, Art of Fitness, and Reloveler all supported the event with contributions.

More than 300 people attended the 11th annual Halloween Walk organized by the Laguna Beach Parents Club. Photo/Mitch Ridder

“We are so proud to continue the tradition of the LBPC Halloween Walk, and we couldn’t have done it without our club volunteers and community support,” LBPC Co-Presidents Katie Bond and Kayla Wiechert said. “This is an event both parents and children look forward to every year, and we’re so happy everyone enjoyed the special evening.”

“The Halloween Walk was a blast for my children to participate in, and I am so grateful for the Laguna Beach Parents Club for making such a magical night happen,” local parent Lauren Arabia said.

Why have Superman and Clark Kent never been caught together in the same photo? Because they’ve never stopped for shaved ice at Laguna’s Halloween Parade before. Photo/Mitch Ridder 

The Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is run by community volunteers. Our mission is to connect families with small children in Laguna Beach through parenting resources and age-appropriate activities.

 

