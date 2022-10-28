More Than 350 People attend 11th Laguna Beach Parents Club’s Annual Halloween Walk

Share this:

On Oct. 26, Laguna Beach Parents Club hosted its 11th Halloween Walk for Laguna Beach families. More than 350 people attended this community event, which has become a beloved tradition. A sea of colorful costumes congregated for the parade, which started at Main Beach and moved down both sides of Forest Avenue. Nearly all the shops on Forest Ave. took part, bringing smiles to the faces of children of all ages as they went door-to-door collecting candy and treats. The event ended with a party at Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church, complete with food trucks, face painters, a dance and costume contest, and real trucks for the children to explore.

Mayor Sue Kempf welcomed the crowd at Main Beach, and Laguna Beach Police and Fire Departments were on hand to keep everyone safe as they directed the parade route. Compass agent Chris Tebbutt, Cho’s Academy, Allora Candles, Mercado Laguna, Tutu School, Montessori School of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Aesthetics, Magic Steps Music, Art of Fitness, and Reloveler all supported the event with contributions.

“We are so proud to continue the tradition of the LBPC Halloween Walk, and we couldn’t have done it without our club volunteers and community support,” LBPC Co-Presidents Katie Bond and Kayla Wiechert said. “This is an event both parents and children look forward to every year, and we’re so happy everyone enjoyed the special evening.”

“The Halloween Walk was a blast for my children to participate in, and I am so grateful for the Laguna Beach Parents Club for making such a magical night happen,” local parent Lauren Arabia said.

The Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is run by community volunteers. Our mission is to connect families with small children in Laguna Beach through parenting resources and age-appropriate activities.