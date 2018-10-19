Mosaic to Grace Glenneyre

Share this:

Local church invites public to play part in mural creation

Neighborhood Congregational Church is inviting the community to take part in the “Festival of Mosaics,” taking place in Laguna Beach throughout November. Participants will have the opportunity to affix tile chips and pieces to a wall on Glenneyre Street at St. Ann’s Drive, resulting in a permanent public mural at the site of the Neighborhood Congregational Church. The project was recently approved by the city’s Arts Commission.

Local Laguna artist, Mike Tauber, and community members will install the mural in November. The mural, titled “Coastline to Canyon,” reads like an abstract aerial view of Laguna Beach, from the blue ocean, to tide pools, shoreline, hillside bluffs and greenbelt. Participants can pick from an array of colors and shapes of tiles and adhere them to the cement wall in different patterns. Additional tiles of wildlife silhouettes, painted earlier in community workshops, will add occasional detail. Participation is free and will take place over several weekends in November. Preparatory activities, including tile donating, glazing, and color picking workshops are also free and offered in October and November.

For those interested in being involved with the mosaic creation, the hands-on process will continue this Saturday, Oct. 20, with tile color picking from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 340 St. Ann’s Drive in Laguna. Tile glazing will take place this Sunday and Monday, Oct. 21 and 22. On Sunday, glazing runs from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and on Monday, glazing takes place 6:45-8:30 p.m. There are other tile making events throughout October that can be seen at the Neighborhood Church’s website at www.ncclaguna.org. The mosaic’s installation will take place beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4, 11, 16, 17, 18 and 24. Visit the church’s website for more specifics and updates.