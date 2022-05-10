Moss Street Beach on track to get permanent lifeguard tower

Moss Street Beach is a step closer to getting a permanent lifeguard tower after receiving a green light from the Laguna Beach Planning Commission on Wednesday.
A new design plan proposes the replacement of the stairs and sidewalk, and the inclusion of a ramp, bicycle racks, and an enclosed permanent lifeguard tower. The City Council has already earmarked the necessary funds in the City’s budget.
The item has been slated for Planning Commission review twice but was extended both times to gather feedback from residents on the proposed tower, said project manager Matthew Oxford.
The rocky tide pools at Moss Street Cove are popular among photographers and snorkelers, but Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow said the unpredictable high tides of the cove can prove dangerous for inexperienced swimmers.
Marine Safety staff responded to 176 medical aids in the last five years to Moss Street Cove, and the number is expected to increase in the coming years with the projected higher number of beachgoers citywide, Oxford said.
“It is a smaller beach, but for its size, it is well visited,” Snow said.
Snow added that a permanent enclosed tower would allow lifeguards to monitor the beach while protecting them from exposure to the sun and other elements.
Marine Safety supervisors identified an enclosed tower d as a top priority for the department in the City Council’s Strategic Planning Session on March 4.
In July 2020, an unusually high tide eroded over 32 inches of sand, leading to a gap between the bottom stair and sand at Moss Beach. The City installed a temporary wooden staircase for safety, but revamping the entire staircase is among the improvements that garnered near-unanimous support.
The permanent lifeguard tower remained an area of concern among some residents and commissioners.
“We did vet alternatives. That includes alternatives to the fiberglass tower model that was selected. It was critically important to the City to move forward with an enclosed tower design… of those options, this was found to be most minimally obtrusive,” Senior Planner Anthony Viera said.
There is no other location suitable to place a tower given the frequent high tides and unpredictable waves at the cove, Snow said.
“It’s a balancing act. I understand the neighbors’ concerns, but I also feel that our professional staff – if this is something that they feel will improve public safety and longevity and the safety of the occupant – I’m ready to lean towards that,” Dubin said.
Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of the improvements, with Kellenberg dissenting.
“It is a beautiful, quaint, small human-scale beach of unusual beauty and we have a lot of beautiful beaches. And it’s just hard to accept the character of that structure of that scale in that space,” Kellenberg said.
In the coming weeks, the Moss Street Beach upgrades will move onto City Council for final approval.
Ugly, boxy fiberglass structure to be a PERMANENT fixture year round while only occupied by lifeguards during peak summer months…??? Nonsensical reasons given by the Planning Commission and Marine Safety to supposedly heighten safety only to dig a big hole in the sand to pour caustic cement to erect a man made material which no doubt will be wiped out by a big beach storm.
Who will watch the fiberglass structure the other 9 months while locals and visitors climb, jump and play on top?
Oh……and a never ending negatively impacted aesthetic of the idyllic spot of sand that is called Moss Point.
Moss Street Cove is a beautiful but tiny pocket beach surrounded by historic homes and scenic bluffs and tide pools. It is a travesty to build a white “rocketship” fiberglass permanent lifeguard tower that will be used only three months out of the year and a vacant eyesore for the remaining months. It is like painting a mustache on the Mona Lisa. Laguna Beach is an artist community where artistic and scenic beauty matters. A very commercial looking lifeguard tower further chips away at our artists legacy. Many times the only person on the beach is the lifeguard or at most a handful of visitors. It is a small beach with little or no sand and locals would disagree with the statement, “it is well visited”. Lifeguards like to describe their assignment to Moss Cove as their “meditation time” due to the lack of activity. Improvements or replacement of the existing temporary lifeguard chair with improved shading would be a better alternative than spending limited city funds on a permanent lifeguard tower. Lifeguard chairs have been in use for hundreds of years and all of a sudden it is not safe for our lifeguards? If we need permanent lifeguard towers start with our busy beaches and not our smallest beach. We love our lifeguards and they do a fabulous job protecting the public. Not supporting a permanent lifeguard tower on Moss Cove Beach does not mean we do not support our brave lifeguards. But it does demonstrate support for preserving the beauty of our beaches and coves as well as sound fiscal responsibility.