Mother Suspected of Drunk Driving

A 38-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was arrested for suspicion of felony drunk driving Sunday, Jan. 7, as a child was present in her vehicle when she was located by police, Laguna Beach police said.

A motorist’s report about a driver honking impatiently and traveling the wrong way on a one-way street led police to arrest Angela Hargrove McConaughy, who was located on McKnight Drive in North Laguna about 7:40 p.m., Sgt. Jim Cota said.

An 11-year-old boy in the vehicle was released to his father, the log said.

DUI Patrols on Weekend Duty

Officers from the police department’s DUI enforcement team will be deploying this weekend to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. Patrols will deploy Friday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, Jan. 18, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions or arrests.

The cost of a ride home is cheap compared to the costs of a DUI arrest, which typically includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that add up to $10,000 in addition to the cost to reputation, Lt. Tim Kleiser said in a statement.

More info? Call Kleiser at 949 464-6655 or [email protected] .

Sunday, Jan. 7

DUI. S. Coast Highway. 4:48 a.m. A 36-year-old New Jersey man was cited for DUI.

Pedestrian stop. Forest Ave. 6 p.m. Transient Daniel William Delrosario, 25, was arrested for a no-bail probation hold.

Disorderly person. 1400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:13 p.m. A report about a man yelling racial slurs and throwing a bottle at another led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Laguna Beach man for possession of a controlled substance and theft.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Welfare check. 300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 6:22 p.m. Police identified a man discovered dead inside his car as Charles Mellon. Mellon appeared to be sleeping in his vehicle, which was outside an apartment where his girlfriend lived, police said.

Friday, Jan. 5

Traffic stop. Broadway St. 7:20 a.m. Diane Green, 48, of Anaheim, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for driving unlicensed.

Burglary. 1700 block of Rim Rock Canyon Road. 10:35 a.m. Someone entered a home and stole a purse.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Defrauding an innkeeper. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 9:55 a.m. A guest walked out on a $462 tab.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Vandalism. 100 block of Wave St. 8:14 a.m. A tenant who was evicted allegedly retaliated against the landlord by pouring salt on grass, oil on the floor and stealing mini blinds.

Robbery. 200 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:50 a.m. Police arrested a 32-year-old transient for public drunkenness after he was positively identified by a victim, who alleged a man had seized her briefcase and a bag, according to the police log. Further details were unavailable.

Citizen assist. 400 block of San Nicholas Ct. 3:53 a.m. A coyote apparently entered a home through a sliding door, leaving tracks behind but harming no one.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Suspicious. 1000 block of Cozumel. Bryce Sharif Summers, 18, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of battery after he allegedly punched a person he didn’t know, who was arranging items in a car trunk.