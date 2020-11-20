Moulton Meadows Dog Park may become permanent

A pair of dogs size each other up at the Laguna Beach Dog Park. File Photo

The Laguna Beach City Council directed city staffers Tuesday to start plans for converting the temporary dog park at Moulton Meadows Park into a permanent amenity.

Councilmembers also signaled their support for a Recreation Committee recommendation to expand the size of the dog park from 4,950 to more than 9,075 square feet. City staffers believe there is adequate off-street parking at Moulton Meadows to accommodate a potential increase in visiting dog lovers.

City staffers have estimated the cost for the proposed permanent dog park at about $110,000. This amount would cover the installation of permeant fencing, new turf, landscaping, and improved irrigation. This budget request would likely come before the City Council during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget process.

The Planning Commission will also review a design for the expanded dog park before crews break ground.

