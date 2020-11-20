Moulton Meadows Dog Park may become permanent

The Laguna Beach City Council directed city staffers Tuesday to start plans for converting the temporary dog park at Moulton Meadows Park into a permanent amenity.
Councilmembers also signaled their support for a Recreation Committee recommendation to expand the size of the dog park from 4,950 to more than 9,075 square feet. City staffers believe there is adequate off-street parking at Moulton Meadows to accommodate a potential increase in visiting dog lovers.
City staffers have estimated the cost for the proposed permanent dog park at about $110,000. This amount would cover the installation of permeant fencing, new turf, landscaping, and improved irrigation. This budget request would likely come before the City Council during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget process.
The Planning Commission will also review a design for the expanded dog park before crews break ground.
