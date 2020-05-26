Share this:

Memorial Day Weekend is finally here!

Mozambique take-out menu will be available all weekend, including Monday- Call 949-715-7777 to place your order, or stop by and visit our Food Truck Drive-Thru!

Address- 1740 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone- 949-715-7777

Website- https://www.onthemenuonline.com/listing/mozambique-steakhouse/

Share this: