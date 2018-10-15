Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Museum Raises Over $923K at Centennial Ball

Posted On 15 Oct 2018
The Laguna Art Museum celebrated the art association’s 100th birthday with a Centennial Ball on Sept. 29 at the Festival of Arts grounds.

Kathleen Abel (Centennial Ball co-chair), Malcolm Warner (LAM executive director), and Deobrah Engle (Centennial Ball co-chair) at the Centennial Ball. Photo by Ann Chatillon Photography

The evening celebrated the anniversary in grand style, featuring cuisine by the chefs of Montage Laguna Beach, joined by Amar Santana and Craig Strong, celebrity emcees Chuck Henry and Fritz Coleman, dancing, and live entertainment.

Museum officials said the event was sold out with over 400 guests, and the fundraising total was over $923,000.

For more information on the museum’s upcoming events that will close out its 100th year, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/upcoming.

The Laguna Art Museum celebrated the art association’s 100th birthday with a Centennial Ball on Sept. 29. Photo by Ann Chatillon Photography.

Chefs Craig Strong, Amar Santana and Ben Martinek at the Centennial Ball. Photo by Ann Chatillon Photography

