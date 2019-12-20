Museum to Highlight Literary Arts

Share this:

Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Lojo Simon recently announced the Jan. 18 opening of a special exhibition at the museum called “Word & Image in Dialogue,” featuring works of art and literature created by local artists and writers. The exhibition will run through Jan. 25. There will be a free public reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with the participating writers and artists. To register for the event online, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events/word-and-image-in-dialogue.

“I initiated the Word & Image in Dialogue project as a way to raise the profile of literary arts in Laguna Beach by piggybacking on the city’s long and esteemed history as a haven for visual arts,” said Simon.

“We treasure the idea of the museum being a cultural center where other forms of art like music, dance, and now also literature of the highest quality can be enjoyed in addition to visual art,” said Laguna Art Museum Executive Director Malcolm Warner.

Over the last year, Deborah Davidson, Jorg Dubin, Jacques Garnier, Jesse Colin Jackson, Elizabeth McGhee and Sandra Jones Campbell created paintings and sculpture inspired by literary works about Laguna Beach or written by authors with ties to Laguna Beach, such as Richard Halliburton, Michael Chabon and Tennessee Williams.

Kate Buckley, Grant Hier, Randy Kraft, Gordon McAlpine, Aline Ohanesian, Genevieve Scott and Simon chose works from the museum’s permanent collection as inspiration for new literary works, including poems, flash fiction, memoir and writing for the stage. Art historian Peter Clothier wrote the introductory essay for the exhibition catalog. Word & Image in Dialogue is co-sponsored by Firebrand Media.

Artman Gallery Presents New Works by America Martin

An exhibit, “Connecting the Dots,” featuring new works by America Martin is on display at JoAnne Artman Gallery, 326 N. Coast Highway. “A line is a dot that went for a walk” serves as a fitting descriptor of Martin’s adept and exuberant use of line. Employing smooth, bold curves as well as hard, geometric strokes, she adheres to the most fundamental aspect of drawing—the line—to tell a story, connecting compositional elements and personal narratives throughout her practice.

Playhouse Announces Changes to 2020 Season

Artistic and executive directors Ann Wareham and Ellen Richard have announced changes to the Laguna Playhouse 2020 season. Comedienne Rita Rudner will replace the previously announced Melanie Griffith in “Barefoot in the Park,” which will now open on March 1. “To Sir, With Love” will move to the final slot of the season in June.