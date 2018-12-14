Music Festival Announces Artistic Director, Performers

Share this:

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Laguna Beach Live! recently announced that Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang will be the Artistic Director of the 2019 Laguna Beach Music Festival, taking place Feb. 6-10. The festival will showcase Yang’s unique exploration of “Art Inspires Art,” with multiple disciplines—from live music to dance to visual art—converging on one stage.

“Music Meets Dance” will take place at 8 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 8. Yang will be accompanied by cellist Efe Baltacigil. The concert will also feature the Aspen Santa Fe Balletperforming “Dream Play,” a work by Brazilian-Swedish choreographer Fernando Melo.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, also at the Playhouse, “It Takes Two to Tango” is a duo recital built around André Previn’s virtuosic three-part piece, “Tango, Song, and Dance,” and violinist Augustin Hadelich joins Yang to showcase dance-inspired pieces from different cultures.

“Romantic Masterworks” will be performed at 3 p.m. at the Playhouse on Sunday, Feb. 10. Yang will be joined by friends and special guests—violin/viola virtuoso Yura Lee, cellist Efe Baltacigil, and pianist/composer Conrad Tao—to showcase nostalgic 20th century works in duo, trio and quartet combinations.

Tickets starting at $38 are now on sale and can be purchased at www.lagunabeachmusicfestival.com . The 2019 Laguna Beach Music Festival kicks off with the Festival Prelude, an intimate preview with Yang and friends giving a special performance and Yang sharing her vision in creating the festival program. Tickets for the preview will go on sale soon. For more information, call 949-553-2422 ext. 234.