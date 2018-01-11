Needle Arts Guild Stitches Up Gifts of Warmth

Members of the Susi Q Community Center needle arts guild packed up their handiwork last month, handmade knitted and crocheted items for donation to organizations that support battered women’s shelters to seniors, disabled adults to at-risk youth.

Families of veterans and active military also received gifts of blankets, scarves, gloves, hats, shawls, sweaters, baby garments and yarn toys.

New and experienced crafters are welcome to join the guild, which meets the last Friday of each month from 1-3:30 p.m. at Susi Q Center, 380 Third St. At the coming Friday, Jan. 26 meeting, the guild will provide free instruction and yarn to new members.

Contact Maureen Buffington at [email protected] or call the center at 949-464-6645 for more information.