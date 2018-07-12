New Board Members Added to Seniors

Laguna Beach Seniors welcomes two new members to its board, Renae Hinchey and Stephany Skenderian.

Hinchey has served as the general manager of Laguna Beach County Water District for 18 years.

Skenderian practiced dental hygiene for over 40 years and has participated in various volunteer programs throughout her career.

Laguna Beach Seniors is located at the Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third St.

Time Defiance Fitness to Transition to At-Home Approach

Time Defiance Fitness will transition to an at-home training approach after 14 years at its Broadway Street location in Laguna.

Dr. Jack Lynn will continue to personalize exercise regimens based on the medical conditions of each client. His approach is based on over 24 years of practicing surgery, orthopedics and pain and rehabilitation medicine.

Time Defiance Fitness will also change its phone number to 949 510-0863 but its website will remain the same, www.tdfit.com

Pet Recuse Center Names Interim Director

Lynne Ehrlich has been named interim executive director of The Pet Rescue Center, a Mission Viejo non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats at risk of euthanasia.

Ehrlich is a five-year volunteer and former education outreach coordinator at Rescue Center, co- founder Blythe Wheaton said in a statement.

New Chef Moves into Resort’s Loft

Montage Laguna Beach has appointed Victor Casanova as the new chef of The Loft restaurant, the only all-day restaurant among three on the hotel property.

Casanova will develop new menus and lead the team of chefs, sommeliers, servers and fromagiers, said a company statement.

For the last six years, Casanova, was the chef-owner of Gusto in Los Angeles. He previously worked as executive chef at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills and The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Ariz. He also competed on TV’s “Iron Chef” in 2011 and graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City.