New California guidelines sink prep sports

High School Sports in California were delayed even longer as new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health ignored the wishes of the State’s 10 CIF Sections to resume high school sports. The current rule delays the start of high school practices until Jan. 25.

The next review by the Department of Health will be Jan. 4 for a possible reassessment of the January 25 start date. The Southern Section CIF will update their current Fall/Winter sports plan on Jan. 19.

The Independent wants to know what Laguna Beach community members think about the decision. How has the shutdown impacted student-athletes’ families? Has the cure been worse than the illness for the students?

Send your comments to [email protected]

Send Breaker Sports notes to Frank at [email protected]